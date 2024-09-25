iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 861,704 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,356,000 after purchasing an additional 420,007 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,427 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,195,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,746,000 after purchasing an additional 25,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,539,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,516,000 after purchasing an additional 139,258 shares during the last quarter.

IVE stock opened at $197.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $197.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.55.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

