Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 96,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,058,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,622,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,168,000 after acquiring an additional 328,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,908,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,481 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,806,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,395,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after purchasing an additional 329,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $89,921.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,310.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $89,921.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,310.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman acquired 8,087 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,602.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,207.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $6.55.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.22.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

