Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 523,803 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 805,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523,803 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.76% of J. M. Smucker worth $90,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,515,000 after buying an additional 518,433 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at $23,990,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 431.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. BNP Paribas upgraded J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.3 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $117.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.12. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $134.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.