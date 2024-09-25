Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $6.65 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,772 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 66.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,900,558.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,558.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan bought 16,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $274,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 198,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 83,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,135 and have sold 1,495 shares valued at $27,899. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 667.67 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.36.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $466.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.87 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,266.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BXMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

