Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $730,000 Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EIX opened at $85.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.81.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 136.84%.

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $2,274,077.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,933.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $2,274,077.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,933.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,099 shares of company stock worth $7,223,342 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EIX. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Argus upped their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

