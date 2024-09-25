First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,403 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $555,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 40,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 246,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE FHN opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

