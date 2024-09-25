Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Invests $458,000 in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 263,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.96.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.52.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.30). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.94 million. Research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.28%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.