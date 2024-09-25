Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 207,083 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.10% of Five Below worth $66,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Five Below by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 191,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,781,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Five Below by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 5,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $93.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.21. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $830.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.95 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

