Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 957,734 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 271,706 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $65,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,277,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $600,990,000 after buying an additional 32,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,016,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $161,816,000 after acquiring an additional 110,912 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Globus Medical by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,912,454 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $155,205,000 after acquiring an additional 252,510 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.4% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,514,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,245,000 after acquiring an additional 35,054 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,504,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,335,000 after purchasing an additional 503,745 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMED. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.20.

Insider Activity at Globus Medical

In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,055,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,318.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of GMED opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.84. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $74.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.94, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $629.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.33 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

