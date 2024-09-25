iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,188,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IYH opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $51.27 and a 52-week high of $66.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.