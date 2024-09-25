Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Buys 766 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 40,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 119,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $74.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.