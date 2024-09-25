Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the real estate investment trust on Sunday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Centuria Industrial REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
Centuria Industrial REIT Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.53, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
About Centuria Industrial REIT
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Centuria Industrial REIT
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Analyst Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Palantir Stock Joins the S&P 500; Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Centuria Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuria Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.