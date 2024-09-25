Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $4.82 on Major Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $1.88 billion and $147.61 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.82 or 0.00007556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00043954 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008342 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00014783 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

