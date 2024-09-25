Axie Infinity (AXS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $26.40 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 16% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $5.24 or 0.00008220 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $789.55 million and approximately $26.40 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,562,877 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 150,554,492.96630523 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.15334093 USD and is up 2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 479 active market(s) with $28,340,945.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

