Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02

Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share on Monday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
Kkr Credit Income Fund Stock Performance
