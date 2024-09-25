Waypoint REIT Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:WPR)

Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
Waypoint REIT Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.13, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 0.73.
About Waypoint REIT
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Waypoint REIT
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Analyst Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Palantir Stock Joins the S&P 500; Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Waypoint REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waypoint REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.