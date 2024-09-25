360 Capital REIT Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:TOT)

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
360 Capital REIT Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00, a quick ratio of 62.97 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other 360 Capital REIT news, insider Tony Pitt purchased 1,205,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.42 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$506,338.98 ($346,807.52). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,673,457 shares of company stock worth $2,305,040. 52.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About 360 Capital REIT
360 Capital REIT invests across the entire real estate capital stack to take advantage of varying market conditions in order to maximize risk adjusted returns for unit holders. It was formerly known as 360 Capital Total Return Fund. 360 Capital REIT is based in Sydney, Australia.
