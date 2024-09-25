DIMO (DIMO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $13.49 Million

DIMO (DIMO) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. One DIMO token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DIMO has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. DIMO has a market cap of $13.49 million and approximately $545,717.60 worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DIMO Token Profile

DIMO was first traded on December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. DIMO’s official website is dimo.zone.

DIMO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 240,729,909.75558805 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.16879784 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $289,798.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIMO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

