Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF) to Issue $0.02 Interim Dividend

Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

Elanor Commercial Property Fund Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Elanor Commercial Property Fund Company Profile

Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX: ECF) is an externally managed real estate investment trust that invests in Australian commercial office assets. It was listed on the ASX in 2019 and currently owns 7 office assets with a combined valuation of $374 million.

