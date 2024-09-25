Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 36 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,763,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,509,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 60.0% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,349,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 524.6% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price objective (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Baird R W raised shares of Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.29.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $527.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $529.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $431.38 and a 1 year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

