Point72 DIFC Ltd Acquires New Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2,073.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,125,000 after acquiring an additional 268,685 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 666.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 227,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,218,000 after purchasing an additional 198,191 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,041,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 139,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,760.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.00.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $438.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $235.79 and a 52 week high of $444.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $410.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.38.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

