Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Purchased by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 82.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,109 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 489.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Robert Half

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $82,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,746.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of RHI opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average is $67.27. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $88.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Robert Half’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 63.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.86.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

