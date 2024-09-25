Point72 DIFC Ltd Takes $1.83 Million Position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,953 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 293.2% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,557 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,338,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,600 shares during the period. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in HashiCorp by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,849,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,353,000 after acquiring an additional 949,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in HashiCorp by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,722,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,350,000 after purchasing an additional 716,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.
In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,207,810.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,132,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,485 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,207,810.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,520,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,132,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,355 shares of company stock valued at $11,957,418 in the last three months. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
HCP stock opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84. HashiCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.25.
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.22 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. HashiCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.
