Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,211,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 951,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 919,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,276,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,570.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 903,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,947,000 after purchasing an additional 897,954 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE opened at $167.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.77. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $168.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

