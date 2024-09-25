Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Caterpillar by 56.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 95,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,861,000 after buying an additional 34,663 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 17.6% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Caterpillar by 52.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3,319.7% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 275,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,606,000 after buying an additional 266,969 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,760. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.31.

Caterpillar Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of CAT opened at $386.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $389.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $344.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.44. The firm has a market cap of $188.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

