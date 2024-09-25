Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 1,270,998 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,044,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,049,000 after buying an additional 1,045,570 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,144,000 after buying an additional 494,164 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24,432.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,354,000 after buying an additional 436,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,844,000 after buying an additional 281,252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $243.40 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.14 and its 200 day moving average is $237.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

