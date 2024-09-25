Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,028,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,610,000 after acquiring an additional 385,044 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,357,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,800,000 after purchasing an additional 259,252 shares during the period. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 3,526,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,405,000 after purchasing an additional 780,104 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,774,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,492,000 after purchasing an additional 782,919 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,429,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,459,000 after purchasing an additional 75,050 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $70.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $71.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.07.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

