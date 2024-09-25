Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,262 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE PFG opened at $85.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.07. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.21 and a 52-week high of $88.26.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.24). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

