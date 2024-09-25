Horizen Trading 10.9% Higher Over Last Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Horizen has a market cap of $132.18 million and $5.16 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizen has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $8.54 or 0.00013394 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00046294 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00037682 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,469,850 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

