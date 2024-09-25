Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $76.15 Million

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $76.15 million and approximately $630,697.31 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 76,232,678 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gemini Dollar is www.gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gemini dollar (GUSD) is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin developed by Gemini, a licensed digital asset platform. It’s a fast and efficient cryptocurrency used in the crypto economy. GUSD was created by the Gemini crypto exchange, founded by the Winklevoss twins. GUSD is used for global transfers and earning interest through lending services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

