TerraClassicUSD Trading 13% Higher Over Last 7 Days (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 13% against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $107.15 million and approximately $7.08 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00043954 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008342 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00014783 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007556 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000104 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,190,391,330 coins and its circulating supply is 5,830,762,653 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

