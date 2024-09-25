Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $47.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Celsius traded as low as $31.24 and last traded at $31.25, with a volume of 1927487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.63.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Celsius from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.43.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,449,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 3,116.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.85.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a return on equity of 94.75% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

