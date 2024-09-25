Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Trading 6.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.1% on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $292.00 to $298.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Duolingo traded as high as $289.80 and last traded at $286.23. 370,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 728,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $269.79.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $271.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.70.

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,053 shares in the company, valued at $39,704,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,374 shares of company stock valued at $20,809,527 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Duolingo by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth $40,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 295.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. Duolingo had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

