Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Shares Up 9.1%

Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Free Report) shot up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 1,523,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,756% from the average session volume of 82,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Emergent Metals Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Emergent Metals Company Profile

Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, base, and other mineral deposits. The company was formerly known as Emgold Mining Corporation and changed its name to Emergent Metals Corp.

