First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.17

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.17 and last traded at $80.09, with a volume of 2243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.01.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

