Vistra (NYSE:VST) Stock Price Up 2.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.3% during trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $99.00 to $137.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vistra traded as high as $118.38 and last traded at $114.99. Approximately 3,578,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 6,687,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.40.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on VST. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vistra from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.19 and a 200-day moving average of $81.57. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 70.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.99%.
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
