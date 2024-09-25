Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

Pentair has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years. Pentair has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pentair to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Pentair stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.29. The company had a trading volume of 41,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,211. Pentair has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.60 and a 200 day moving average of $82.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pentair will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pentair from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pentair from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.87.

Get Our Latest Report on PNR

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.