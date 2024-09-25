Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$21.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.67. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of C$17.00 and a 12 month high of C$22.04.

