EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $422,000 Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 122.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $40,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 68.7% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DAL. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DAL

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average is $46.39. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The company had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.