DRW Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,602 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,559,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,091 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 42,017 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,620,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,519,000 after buying an additional 152,498 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,089,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,404,000 after buying an additional 524,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 816,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,865,000 after buying an additional 470,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

DB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

