EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 407.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,119,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,915,000 after buying an additional 1,272,290 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.0% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,335,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,633,000 after acquiring an additional 559,019 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $53,980,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,074,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,366,000 after acquiring an additional 495,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 793.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 325,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,156,000 after purchasing an additional 288,984 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $116.39 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $117.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.21. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

