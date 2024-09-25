Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 42,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $685,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 344.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL opened at $109.12 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.89 and a twelve month high of $111.14. The firm has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.41.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

