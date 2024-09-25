KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,761,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 43,748 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KBH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.96.

KB Home Stock Performance

KBH opened at $87.44 on Wednesday. KB Home has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.37.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

