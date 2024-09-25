Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHD stock opened at $85.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.73. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $85.24.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.