Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 383.9% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $1,117,011.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,329,441.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $1,117,011.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,329,441.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 152,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,693,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,211 shares of company stock valued at $38,945,503. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $162.62 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Baird R W cut Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Atlassian from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.69.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

