Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,445 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,540 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,445 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 138.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,360,248 shares of company stock worth $959,228,295. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $80.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. HSBC increased their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.19.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

