Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Nucor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,522,000 after buying an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Nucor by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Nucor Trading Up 2.5 %
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nucor Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.71%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus raised shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.
Nucor Profile
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
