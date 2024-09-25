Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock Holdings Increased by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 494,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,982 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3,010.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 211,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 204,481 shares during the period. Varenne Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $1,693,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $1,221,000. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 780,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,920,000 after acquiring an additional 198,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,951.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,005 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

IR opened at $98.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.37.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

