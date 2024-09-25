iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Durante & Waters LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vima LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.13.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

