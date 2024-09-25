Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP reduced its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,191 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 26,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on STWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.36.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.75.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 138.13%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

